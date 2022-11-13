Sevilla, Celta among top-tier teams advancing in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Struggling Sevilla goes into the World Cup break on a positive note after beating sixth-tier Velarde 2-0 to advance to the second round of the Copa del Rey. Tanguy Nianzou scored in the first half and Rafa Mir found the net in the 90th minute for Jorge Sampaoli’s team which sits in the relegation zone in the Spanish league. Sevilla had won only one of its last seven games in all competitions. It was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.