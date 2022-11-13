Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February. Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament despite testing positive for furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned drug list due to concerns it can mask other drugs. But the team says it is dropping Al-Mowallad “as a precaution” as there is still a case against him and that Renard has called up Al-Shabab teammate Nawaf Al-Abed in his place. Saudi Arabia is in Group C with Argentina, Poland and Mexico.

