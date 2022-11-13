ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Led by Evan Nelson’s 23 points, the Harvard Crimson defeated the Elon Phoenix 92-77 on Sunday night. The Crimson are now 2-1 on the season, while the Phoenix moved to 1-2.

