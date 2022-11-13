Mick Schumacher braces for decision on his future in F1

SAO PAULO (AP) — Haas driver Mick Schumacher’s contract expires at the end of the season and he still doesn’t know what the future holds for him in Formula One. He has collected only 12 points so far this year with one race left. The son of the seven-time champion Michael Schumacher started at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos in 12th place and ended 13th. So far no other F1 teams have shown open interest in signing Schumacher.

