Finau sails to 4-shot victory in Houston, 3rd win of year

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau has won the Houston Open and it was never in doubt. For a guy who once had a hard time winning, this one was easy. Finau had a four-shot lead going into the final round. He led by as many as eight shots along the back nine. Finau shot a 69 and won by four shots over Tyson Alexander. Finau won for the third time this year. He now has four PGA Tour victories in his last 30 starts. He won only one time in his first 185 starts on the PGA Tour.

