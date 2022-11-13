Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 2:56 PM

Finau sails to 4-shot victory in Houston, 3rd win of year

KYMA

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau has won the Houston Open and it was never in doubt. For a guy who once had a hard time winning, this one was easy. Finau had a four-shot lead going into the final round. He led by as many as eight shots along the back nine. Finau shot a 69 and won by four shots over Tyson Alexander. Finau won for the third time this year. He now has four PGA Tour victories in his last 30 starts. He won only one time in his first 185 starts on the PGA Tour.

Article Topic Follows: AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content