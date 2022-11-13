Cattoor, Pedulla help Va. Tech beat William & Mary 94-77

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Virginia Tech led by double figures for nearly-38 minutes in the Hokies’ 94-77 win over William & Mary. Cattoor made 6 of 10, and Pedulla hit 4 of 7, from 3-point range for Virginia Tech (3-0). Darius Maddox scored 14 and Grant Basile added 13 points and three blocks. Anders Nelson made 10 of 15 from the field and led William & Mary (1-2) with 25 points and Gabe Dorsey scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The rest of the Tribe players combined to shoot just 30% (14 of 46) from the field.

