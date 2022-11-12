William & Mary routs Villanova, stays tied for first in CAA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Bronson Yoder ran for 133 yards, and William & Mary rolled past Villanova 45-12 to remain tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. Among Wilson’s three TD passes was an 87-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Rose, who broke a tackle at the point of the reception then raced the remaining 50 yards untouched to the end zone. The Tribe entered the game third nationally in FCS with 2,399 rushing yards and added 371 to that total. In addition to Yoder’s 133 yards, Wilson had 98 yards and Donavyn Lester gained 68. William & Mary is tied with Richmond and New Hampshire with one game to play.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.