VanSlooten, No. 20 Oregon women roll past Seattle 90-47

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points and No. 20 Oregon coasted to a 90-47 win over Seattle. The Ducks also got 15 points each from freshman Jennah Isai and Endyia Rogers. Irena Korolenko led the Redhawks with 14 points. Isahi had 15 points and Rogers 10 in the first half as the Ducks opened a 42-25 lead. Both had seven in the first quarter when Oregon doubled up Seattle 24-12. Oregon legend and New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu joined the Ducks’ staff as a part-time director of athletic culture, coach Kelly Graves announced the day before the game.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.