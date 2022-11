LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Backup quarterback Mike Wright completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left for a 24-21 win over Kentucky and snap a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak.Wright ran for 126 yards and a touchdown and Ray Davis added 126 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Commodores (4-6, 1-5). Their last conference win was Oct. 19, 2019 over Missouri 21-14.

