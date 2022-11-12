Sargent beats Steffen, heads to World Cup after 9th goal

World Cup-bound Josh Sargent has scored his ninth goal of the season. He beat fellow American Zack Steffen in the seventh minute in Norwich’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough in England’s second-tier League Championship. Sargent is a 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri. He was picked Wednesday for the U.S. World Cup roster. Steffen was omitted in favor of Arsenal’s Matt Turner, Luton’s Ethan Horvath and New York City’s Sean Johnson.

By The Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.