Samford wins 90-38 over Belhaven
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Led by Jermaine Marshall’s 15 points, the Samford Bulldogs defeated the Belhaven Blazers 90-38 on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now 3-0 on the season.
