Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Bjork and Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of their last seven. Jake Bean and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 41 saves.

