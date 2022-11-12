Nakashima beats Lehečka again to win Next Gen Finals title
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — American Brandon Nakashima has won the Next Gen ATP Finals with his second straight-set victory over Jiří Lehečka this week. Nakashima took just 80 minutes to triumph 4-3 (5), 4-3 (6), 4-2. He secured the title on the first of three championship points when Lehečka sent a forehand long. The fourth-seeded Nakashima won all five of his matches at the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players. He beat Lehečka in straight sets in the group stage. Nakashima won his first ATP Tour title in his home city of San Diego in September