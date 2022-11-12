Minus McCall, Coastal Carolina holds off Southern Miss 26-23

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — C.J. Beasley ran 56 yards to set up the final score of the game and Coastal Carolina rallied for a 26-23 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night in the Chanticleers’ first game without starting quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall injured his foot in last week’s 35-28 win over Appalachian State and will miss 3 to 6 weeks. The Golden Eagles grabbed a 23-20 lead early in the fourth quarter on a Briggs Bourgeois field goal, but Coastal Carolina needed just three plays to regain the lead for good, set up by Beasley’s long run.

