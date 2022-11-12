Michigan State holds on for 27-21 victory over Rutgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory over Rutgers and keep the Spartans’ bowl hopes alive. Michigan State needs one win in its final two games to be eligible for the second straight season. The Scarlet Knights have dropped three straight and need to win their final two games to be considered for a bowl.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.