Albany scores on final play, beats Maine 23-21

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger connected with Julian Hicks on a 1-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give Albany a 23-21 victory over Maine. Maine took a 21-17 lead with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on Joe Fagnano’s 6-yard run. Albany answered with a 17-play, 76-yard drive. The Great Danes were at the Maine 1-yard line with no time remaining — but with a free play due to a penalty. Poffenbarger found Hicks over the middle in traffic. Poffenbarger was 19 of 37 for 274 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Albany. Fagnano threw for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he ran it 10 times for 46 yards and a score for Maine.

