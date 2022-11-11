Morris scores 18, No. 16 LSU women coast again

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 18 points, Angel Reese added a double-double and No. 16 LSU coasted to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State.. The Tigers opened the season with a school-record 125 points in a 75-point win, the second-largest margin of victory in school history. LaDazhia Williams scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Tigers. Reese had 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Jasmine Carson and Flau’jae Johnson both added 12 points. Morris had seven assists and Sa’Myah Smith grabbed 10 rebounds. Kyriana Jones led the Delta Devils with 11 points.

