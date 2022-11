CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens’ 19 points helped Chattanooga defeat Oakland City 93-49. Stephens also added seven rebounds for the Mocs (1-1). Jamaal Walker scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Brody Robinson shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Mighty Oaks (0-1) were led by Tyques Priester, who recorded 14 points.

