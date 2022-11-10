Postseason eligibility in focus when Pitt visits Virginia

Pittsburgh will be looking to become the ninth ACC school to qualify for the postseason when it plays at Virginia. The Panthers have won six of eight against the Cavaliers since joining the ACC. Their victory last season clinched the Coastal Division for the Panthers. Virginia has lost two in a row at home by a total of five points. The Cavaliers need to win their last three games to reach the postseason in Tony Elliott’s first year as coach.

