No. 8 Iowa St women shake off slow start, top Southern 79-55

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and No. 8 Iowa State pulled away from Southern 79-55. The Cyclones trailed early at 10-8 after hitting just three of their first 14 shots. Iowa State missed its first nine attempts from 3-point range. Donarski hit eight of 16 shots, including five of 13 from 3-point range. Emily Ryan added 19 points and Ashley Joens had 15 points and 14 rebounds, recording the 51st double-double of her career. Aleighyah Fontenot led Southern with 18 points.

