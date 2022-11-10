New C-USA TV deal to shift October games to weeknights
RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Conference USA’s new media rights deal with ESPN and CBS will include midweek scheduling of football games throughout October. More than half of the C-USA membership is turning over in the next year. The league is trying to increase visibility similarly to the way the Mid-American Conference has by playing football on Tuesdays and Wednesdays late in the season. Joining C-USA next year will be Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. Kennesaw State is scheduled to join C-USA in 2024. C-USA will eventually be a 10-school conference.