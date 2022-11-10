Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A despite a bad start to the season. Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona and move third in the league standings. It is two points below AC Milan and Lazio. Juventus hosts Lazio at the weekend in the final round before Serie A stops for the World Cup and the traditional winter break. Lazio beat Monza 1-0 with teenage substitute Luka Romero becoming the club’s second youngest goalscorer in Serie A. He is eight days shy of his 18th birthday.

