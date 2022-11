OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points as Weber State beat Western Colorado 83-67. Junior Ballard scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Kevin Jimenez led the way for the Mountaineers with 13 points.

