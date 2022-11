MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Terren Frank’s 24 points to lead Idaho in a 122-48 rout of Walla Walla University. Isaac Jones added 21 points while shooting 10 of 13 from the field. Andrew Vaughan finished with 14 points for the Wolves.

