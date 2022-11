TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Demetre Roberts had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 106-66 win against Mercy on Wednesday night. Roberts added six assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton added 18 points while shooting 7 for 12. Heru Bligen finished with 13 points. James Taylor Jr. led the Mavericks in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Jayden Dewaal added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Manhattan on Sunday.

