Improved Illinois extends contract of OC Barry Lunney Jr.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season. Lunney is earning $675,000 this year. His pay will increase to $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 each of the following two years. Lunney was offensive coordinator and associate head coach at UTSA when Illinois coach Bret Bielema hired him in January. The 21st-ranked Illini are averaging better than 83 yards more per game than last season. That’s the biggest improvement in the Big Ten by more than 20 yards. The Big Ten West-leading Illini host Purdue on Saturday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.