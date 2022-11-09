Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Questions about whether Kirk Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this year with the Minnesota Vikings have been answered by the NFC North standings. Recent video evidence from the team plane of Cousins dancing shirtless with diamond-studded chains draped around his neck put any lingering doubt to rest. Cousins and the Vikings have been thriving in a more relaxed environment around team headquarters following a change in coaching staffs. Winning makes the ultimate difference. The Vikings are 7-1 and in first place in the NFC North. They play at Buffalo Sunday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.