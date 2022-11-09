Chiefs’ Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend’s come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 20-17 victory, and he even ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in regulation. It was the most passes Mahomes, who was known for his high volume at Texas Tech, had thrown in an NFL game by 14 and beat his highest completion total by six.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.