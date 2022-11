ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points and Jaelen House added 23 in New Mexico’s 89-81 win against Southern Utah in the season opener. The Thunderbirds were led by Tevian Jones, who recorded 28 points.

