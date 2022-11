NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Alec Rosner’s 25 points helped Western Illinois defeat Illinois State 71-68 in a season opener. Rosner shot 9 for 20 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Leathernecks. Trenton Massner scored 12 points and completed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. The Redbirds were led in scoring by Kendall Lewis, who finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.