No. 24 Princeton women spoil debut of Temple’s Richardson

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ellie Mitchell added 12 points and 15 boards, and No. 24 Princeton beat Temple 67-49 to spoil the debut of Owls coach Diane Richardson. Princeton won its 16th straight regular-season game dating to last season. Prior to the game, the Tigers honored its 2021-22 campaign with a banner unveiling and ring ceremony. Paige Morton added 13 points in her first collegiate start for Princeton, which is ranked in the preseason rankings for the first time in program history. Julia Cunningham also scored 13 points with nine rebounds and five assists.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.