Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 on Monday night in a season opener.

Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points.

Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars.

NEXT UP

Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

