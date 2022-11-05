Mississippi State tops Auburn 39-33 in overtime

STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — Jo’Quavious Marks ran for a 6 yard touchdown in overtime and Mississippi State beat Auburn 39-33 in the Tigers’ first game since the firing of coach Bryan Harsin. The Bulldogs blew a 24-3 lead and watched as the Tigers outscored them 27-6 in the second half. But Mississippi State wound up handing Auburn its fifth consecutive loss, this time under interim coach and former Tigers running back Carnell Williams. Will Rogers broke Dak Prescott’s career passing yards and touchdowns record in the first quarter

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.