Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston’s 7-game win streak

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. Mitch Marner had two assists for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 13 saves before leaving the game after two periods with a knee injury. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots the rest of the way. Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot in the second period for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins, who entered as the NHL’s top team based on points percentage.

