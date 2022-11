AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score for Iowa State. The Cyclones snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl game for the sixth straight season.

