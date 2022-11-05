Ford propels Chattanooga to 31-21 victory over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ailym Ford rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Chattanooga to a 31-21 victory over The Citadel. Ford put Chattanooga (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) on top for good early in the second quarter when he capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Mocs a 10-7 lead. Ford’s 6-yard scoring run early in the third quarter made it 17-7, Preston Hutchinson connected with freshman Camden Overton for a 36-yard touchdown and the Mocs led 24-7 heading to the final period.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.