Elon eases by Albany 27-3 behind 3 rushing TDs

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hampton rushed for two touchdowns, Skyler Davis made his fifth field goal of the season from 50-plus yards and Elon beat Albany 27-3. Hampton opened the scoring with a 16-yard run and Malik Griffin had a 36-yarder early in the second quarter. Hampton added a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter and Davis kicked a 52-yard field goal for a 24-3 at halftime. Davis added a 23-yard make in the fourth. Davis, who set a school record last week on a 53-yarder, increased his season total to 10 makes of 40 yards or more. Matthew McKay was 16 of 24 for 132 yards passing with no touchdowns or interceptions for Elon.

