Astros’ Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The 25-year-old shortstop singled to chase Zack Wheeler in Game 6, giving the Astros two baserunners for the first time Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez followed with a go-ahead, three-run homer that sent the Astros to a 4-1 victory. Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. He’s the first hitter to win those three awards in a career, according to OptaSTATS, and he did it all in his rookie season.

