Allen, Singleton help No. 16 Penn St. rout Indiana 45-14

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kaytron Allen rushed for 86 yards and had a season-high three scores to help No. 16 Penn State rout Indiana 45-14. Nicholas Singleton ran for 73 yards and another touchdown. The Nittany Lions have won eight of the last nine in this series. Six of their wins this season have come by double digits. Indiana lost its sixth straight and perhaps its top two quarterbacks. Starter Connor Bazelak missed his first game of the season, watching in street clothes. His replacement, Jack Tuttle, left late in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury.

