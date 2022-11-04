Rantanen’s hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the NHL’s second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid. Colorado allowed Columbus to tie it after taking a 3-0 advantage. But Rantanen put the Avs ahead for good in the third period with his second goal. Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets in front of a sellout crowd of 12,882 in his hometown. Columbus lost its fourth straight.

