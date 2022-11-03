Skip to Content
Royals turn to Matt Quatraro to turn around languishing club

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals had qualified candidates to become their next manager already within the organization, including one hired by the Chicago White Sox just this week. Yet the six-person committee that waded through the options came to the conclusion that an outside voice was necessary. That voice wound up belonging to Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro. His job now will be turning around an organization that won the World Series just seven years ago but quickly returned to irrelevance. The rebuilding club won just 65 games last season before Mike Matheny was fired.

