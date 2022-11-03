AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Chubb’s deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money. The person who spoke to The Associated Press did so on condition of anonymity because neither the agreement nor the terms had been revealed publicly.

