Titans QB Ryan Tannehill says ankle pain biggest challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — How Ryan Tannehill tolerates the pain in his sprained right ankle will determine if the Tennessee quarterback misses a second straight game or is back in the lineup Sunday night when the Titans visit Kansas City. Tannehill said Wednesday the pain will be there with the type of injury he has. The question is whether he can do his job or not by being able to move around in the pocket. Tannehill snapped a 49-game start streak last week. Rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start and the win in Houston by handing off to Derrick Henry. Chiefs coach Andy Reid says they’ll prepare for both quarterbacks.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.