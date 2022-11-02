Murray has career-high 36, Hawks rally past Knicks, 112-99
By JEFFREY BERNSTEIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-99. Trae Young added 17 points despite missing time in the second half because of a left eye contusion, before returning wearing protective glasses with 7:04 left in the game. De’Andre Hunter finished with 21 points and John Collins added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett had 19 and Julius Randle finished with 14.