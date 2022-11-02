Mbappé’s memorable plays not enough for PSG to win group

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s power and strength were on full display when he shook off a defender tugging desperately on his shirt to score a memorable goal in the Champions League. Mbappé also set up another goal as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at already eliminated Juventus, which claimed a Europa League spot. But PSG had to settle for second place in Group H since Benfica moved ahead with a 6-1 rout of Maccabi Haifa. Benfica and PSG each finished with 14 points while Juventus and Maccabi trailed with three each. Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci equalized before the break after Mbappé’s early opener. Mbappé then set up substitute Nuno Mendes for the winner.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.