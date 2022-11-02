Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season. The Jayhawks also imposed several recruiting restrictions as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.

