De Minaur stuns Medvedev at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Alex de Minaur beat fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 in the second round of the Paris Masters. Medvedev saved the third match point for de Minaur with a service winner before double-faulting on the fourth and angrily throwing his racket to the ground. De Minaur will next play Frances Tiafoe, who beat Jack Draper 6-3, 7-5. Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4 and Lorenzo Musetti defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2.

