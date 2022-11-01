Kane, McDavid combine for 5 goals, Oilers beat Predators 7-4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a hat trick, Connor McDavid added two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4. Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and four assists, and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers (7-3-0), who have won five games in a row. Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Predators (3-6-1), who have lost two in a row and seven of their last eight.

