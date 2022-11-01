Huskers QB Casey Thompson day-to-day for game vs Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is listed as day-to-day for the game against Minnesota on Saturday because of an arm injury that knocked him out of last week’s game. Thompson was held out of practice Tuesday. Backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers split snaps evenly with the No. 1 offense. Thompson was hurt in the second quarter against Illinois while throwing an interception. The elbow on his throwing arm was hit on the play and that caused numbness in his hand. The Cornhuskers managed only 29 yards after halftime with Purdy playing.

