Falcons add depth at cornerback, acquire Fenton from Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons, in need of depth at cornerback, have acquired Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell missed Sunday’s 37-34 overtime win over Carolina with a hamstring injury. Casey Hayward, who opened the season with Terrell as the starting cornerbacks, is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Fenton, a sixth-round pick from South Carolina in 2019, has started 16 games over his four seasons, including five this season. He has 117 total tackles with 20 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

